Father and son dead after murder-suicide in Mercer County, coroner says

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A father and son are dead after a murder-suicide in Mercer County, the coroner said. 

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called to a road near East Jamestown Road in West Salem Township for a report of a dead man. Police said they discovered that he had been shot to death. 

When the reporting witness found the victim, troopers said a gunshot was heard nearby. Police said they later found the suspect seriously injured with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. 

The coroner ruled the death of 92-year-old David E. Frew a homicide. The death of his son, 51-year-old David C. Frew, was ruled a suicide, the coroner said.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Mercer County coroner declined to release any more information. 

Greenville police helped with the investigation, state police said.

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.



