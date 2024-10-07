Father and son dead after murder-suicide in Mercer County, coroner says

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A father and son are dead after a murder-suicide in Mercer County, the coroner said.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called to a road near East Jamestown Road in West Salem Township for a report of a dead man. Police said they discovered that he had been shot to death.

When the reporting witness found the victim, troopers said a gunshot was heard nearby. Police said they later found the suspect seriously injured with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The coroner ruled the death of 92-year-old David E. Frew a homicide. The death of his son, 51-year-old David C. Frew, was ruled a suicide, the coroner said.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Mercer County coroner declined to release any more information.

Greenville police helped with the investigation, state police said.