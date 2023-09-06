Watch CBS News
Mural at Monroeville Mall pays tribute to Franco Harris, Mac Miller

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A mural at the Monroeville Mall pays tribute to Pittsburgh icons Franco Harris and Mac Miller. 

The mural between the movie theater and JCPenney parking lot was unveiled on Wednesday.

A mural paying tribute to Franco Harris and Mac Miller was unveiled at the Monroeville Mall on Sept. 6, 2023.  (Photo: KDKA-TV Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

The artist, Kyle Holbrook, said Franco Harris signed one of his murals in the Hill District and Mac Miller painted with him in 2008 on a summer job for the MLK Mural Project and helped film "The Art of Life." 

The mural was a collaboration between the Monroeville Mall and MLK Mural Project. The mural was unveiled before the Steelers' season and commemorates five years since Miller's death on Sept. 7. 

It also marks the 20th anniversary of the Monroeville Mall Mural. 

