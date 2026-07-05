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Suspect arrested and charged in stabbing in Munhall

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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A man is now facing several charges after a stabbing sent a man to the hospital in Munhall on Saturday afternoon. 

According to information provided by the Allegheny County Police Department, around 3 p.m. on Saturday, dispatch was alerted to a stabbing in the 2300 block of Vodera Street. 

Once first responders arrived on the scene, they found a man had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and was last listed in stable condition. 

An early investigation found that the victim and another man got into a fight, which led to the stabbing. 

On Saturday night, county police announced they had arrested and charged a man in the incident. He was identified as 39-year-old Owen Diber of West Mifflin. 

He is facing charges of aggravated assault, attempted homicide, terroristic threats, and possessing an instrument of crime. 

Diber was taken into custody and will be housed at the Allegheny County Jail. 

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