Woman charged after dead dogs, piles of trash, and disheveled children found in Pittsburgh-area home

A woman in Munhall is now facing several charges after two children were found in deplorable conditions inside their home last month.

According to the criminal complaint provided to KDKA-TV, Courtney Lally is now facing multiple charges of neglect of animals, as well as charges of recklessly endangering another person, endangering the welfare of children, and aggravated cruelty to animals.

On Aug. 18, Munhall police detectives were called to a home on East 18th Avenue after patrol found the home was in deplorable condition and had both children and animals inside.

Police originally received a call about a smell described as "something dead coming from the home." Police then learned that Lally lived at the home, but when they tried to call her, she did not answer. When she reached out to police, she stated that she no longer lived there, but her mother still owned the home. After police told her they had been getting complaints about the smell, she said she was aware of the problem and was working to fix it.

Another neighbor contacted police saying they could hear something or someone running on the stairs.

Once at the home, police made contact with Lally as she exited the back of the house, and she initially told police that no one was inside, but then admitted that her mother and two children were inside.

The children, ages 12 and 9, both came out of the home and had visible dirt on their limbs, unkempt hair, and what was described as a "noticeable lack of oral hygiene." When asked to spell their names, they were unable to do so.

Both of the children were taken into protective custody by Allegheny County Children, Youth and Family Services and had to be evaluated at UPMC Children's Hospital.

Lally also told police her mother would need help leaving the home, as she cared for her due to her advanced age. As she attempted to exit the home, she fell at the bottom of the stairs and was unable to stand back up. She was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Police were then given permission to search the home, and it was found to be full of garbage, decaying food, broken furniture, flies, gnats, and other waste in every room.

There were also several animals found inside the home, including multiple cats and ferrets. Lally also told police that she had two dogs that had recently died, and she put them in garbage bags and put them in a room next to the kitchen.

Ultimately, the home was determined to be not safe for human habitation.