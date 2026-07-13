3 separate shootings across the Mon Valley under investigation

Police continue to look for suspects in three shootings that happened within hours of each other in three different communities in the Mon Valley.

A span of eight hours saw three separate shootings and four victims, including one fatality.

The first incident happened in Braddock.

Allegheny County police say the first call came in to 911 at 5:16 p.m. Sunday. Police and paramedics arrived in the 600 block of Sixth Street and found a man bleeding from a gunshot wound to the back side. He was rushed to the hospital, last listed in stable condition. His alleged shooter took off and remains on the run.

The next reports of gunfire came roughly three hours later at the intersection of Sixth Street and Kennedy Avenue in Duquesne, where a 17-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder. He, too, was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. The alleged shooter in this incident also fled the scene.

"I saw a few cop cars down there. I went to give my friend her insulin shot and looked back there and saw cops everywhere, so I just said, 'Let's just get out of the kitchen.' Because if you look out, you never know what's going to happen these days," Duquesne resident Jimmy Pindro said.

The third incident of gunfire took place on Washington Avenue in Clairton just after 1:30 a.m. Monday.

First responders found a man and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the man was transported to an area hospital. Investigators say the individual or individuals responsible here also remain at large.

Anyone with information concerning these incidents is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.