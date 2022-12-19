Multiple Pitt players forego Sun Bowl and enter 2023 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pitt football is on its way to another bowl game against the no. 18 UCLA Bruins in the Sun Bowl. However, the Panthers will be without several of its top stars.

RB Israel Abanikanda, DB Brandon Hill, DL Deslin Alexandre, OL Gabe Houy and LB SirVocea Dennis have all announced their intentions to forego the Pitt's Sun Bowl appearance and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

All five players announced the news on their Twitter profiles.

This is not a new occurrence for Coach Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt program. Steelers QB Kenny Pickett did not play in the team's 2021 bowl game so he could prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pitt is set to play UCLA on Friday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. in the team's fourth bowl game in five years. Narduzzi is seeking his second bowl victory as the coach of the Panthers. He's 1-4 in five appearances, beating Eastern Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl in 2019.