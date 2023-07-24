Multiple people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Ligonier Township

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Multiple people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County 911 officials say a call came in just before 7 p.m. Sunday for a reported accident involving an automobile and several motorcycles.

The incident occurred on Route 30 in Ligonier Township. The highway was closed in both directions up to the Somerset County line but has since reopened to traffic.

Those injured were taken to hospitals in the surrounding area, officials added.

No other details regarding the investigation have been made available, including the conditions of the victims.

The Ligonier Valley Police Department is in charge of the investigation.