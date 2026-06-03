Feds "destroy" massive multi-state drug trafficking network "fueling violence and addiction"

A massive multi-state drug trafficking takedown led to charges against 19 people, federal officials said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of West Virginia said in a press conference in Martinsburg on Tuesday that 13 arrests were made in Maryland and West Virginia in connection with the major drug takedown. The other six people remain at large, officials said.

"We were able to collect evidence, execute search warrants, and mete out justice properly to safeguard our communities," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a news release. "We took no shortcuts."

Two drug trafficking operations were selling cocaine and cocaine base in Berkeley and Jefferson counties in West Virginia over two years, using multiple residences to store and distribute the drugs, according to two indictments.

One operation, officials said, was led by Rohan Broadie, who goes by "Glama G," Aneteneh Zewde Terfe and Marvin Taaff. All three are from Maryland. Members of this group are accused of using firearms to support their trafficking activities and handling large amounts of cash in drug proceeds. Omari Obeng Stewart is also accused of traveling between Maryland and West Virginia to supply, coordinate, and sell cocaine and cocaine base.

The second organization, led by West Virginia brothers Jorfory and Joroy Twyman, distributed more than 500 grams of cocaine and quantities of cocaine base.

In all, investigators said they seized tens of thousands of dollars, cocaine and luxury items believed to have been purchased with the drug proceeds.

"Tearing this drug operation out from our communities across two states means ridding our neighborhoods of the poison and violence that tears families apart," FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Richard Evanchec said in a news release. "Months of painstaking investigative work conducted by every partner agency led to unleashing the full force of the law to destroy this network fueling violence and addiction."