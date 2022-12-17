Mt. Washington man facing charges for allegedly harassing a county judge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Mt. Washington man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly harassed an Allegheny County Common Pleas Court judge.

According to Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus, 62-year-old John Rehak parked a vehicle on the street where the judge resides with a sign on top of the car alleging that the judge was racist, abused their power, and other accusations.

Once deputies arrived, they found the vehicle also had multiple cameras inside of it, pointed toward the judge's home.

Deputies executed a search warrant and found the car did not have any explosive materials.

It was also learned that Rehak has an ongoing case that involves the judge and had already been told to stop personal emails and handle the case through an attorney.

"Ensuring the safety of judges, their homes and their staffs is one of the most important duties we carry out," Sheriff Kraus said. "Anytime a judge is targeted in any way that is inappropriate and unlawful, we will do what is necessary to hold people accountable."

He is facing charges of obstructing or impeding the administration of justice and harassment.