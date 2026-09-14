Joe David steps down after 25 years as Mt. Lebanon basketball coach

Joe David has stepped down from his position after 25 seasons as the head coach of the Mt. Lebanon High School basketball team.

Coach David announced his stepping down on Monday, saying it was an "extremely difficult decision."

"Basketball has been a tremendous part of my life and has given me more than I could ever put into words," David said. "Walking away is not easy, but I believe this is the right decision at this time."

David said he is incredibly grateful to every player he had the privilege of coaching and all of his assistant coaches who shared in his journey.

"Thank you as well to the officials, opposing coaches, and everyone whose dedication and love for the game made these 25 seasons so special," David said.

Joe David has stepped down after 25 years as the head coach of the basketball program at Mt. Lebanon High School. Mt. Lebanon School District

David also thanked the Mt. Lebanon community and school administrators, thanking them for their trust, encouragement and support.

"It has been an extraordinary honor to represent Mount Lebanon. I will always cherish the relationships, memories, and experiences we created together," David said.

In a statement, Mt. Lebanon Athletic Director Daniel Bonaventura said the district is grateful for David's 26 years of service to the program.

"We wish Coach David continued success moving forward," the statement said.

David didn't elaborate on the factors that led to his resignation.

During his 25 years at Mt. Lebanon, David led the team to three WPIAL titles and an impressive record of 444 wins and 200 losses.