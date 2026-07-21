Woman held taxi driver at knifepoint during trip to Pittsburgh International Airport, police say

A Mount Oliver woman is facing charges after allegedly holding a taxi driver at knifepoint while on the way to Pittsburgh International Airport.

Police say the zTrip taxi driver had to drive nearly 20 miles from Downtown Pittsburgh to the airport with Mya Owens in his car, with a large kitchen knife pressed to his neck. It wasn't until he got to the airport that he could get out of the car and call for help.

Police say it all began at the Fairmont Hotel when Owens called for a taxi with her 8-year-old daughter.

A seemingly normal trip turned strange when Owens asked her daughter to duck down in the back, to almost hide, but the driver proceeded, telling Owens the cost.

It's unclear if the cost is what made Owens turn violent, but she never gave a payment method.

"If I was stuck in the car with someone doing that to me. I'd be really nervous, I'd be scared," local taxi driver Ben Hastings said.

According to court documents, when the taxi reached the Fort Pitt Tunnel, Owens slid close to the driver's seat and pulled out the knife, pointing it at his neck and threatening him to drive her to the airport.

When arriving at the airport, the driver frantically flagged down police for help.

"I think it's wrong and very uncalled for what happened. I do feel bad for the driver," Hastings said.

Police found Owens still at the airport and say she gave them a false version of events. When they interviewed the 8-year-old daughter, investigators believe the child had been coached on what to say.

After reviewing camera footage inside the taxi, locating the knife and comparing evidence with the driver's story, police say his story was confirmed.

Owens is now facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, terroristic threats, simple assault, corruption of minors, false imprisonment, among others.