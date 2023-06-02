Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcyclist taken to the hospital after crashing in Penn Township, Westmoreland County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An overnight motorcycle crash sent one person to the hospital in Westmoreland County.

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. in Penn Township along Claridge-Export Road near the intersection of Frye Road.

img-4817-720.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

It appears the motorcycle went off of the road and into a field.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 4:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.