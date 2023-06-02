Motorcyclist taken to the hospital after crashing in Penn Township, Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An overnight motorcycle crash sent one person to the hospital in Westmoreland County.
The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. in Penn Township along Claridge-Export Road near the intersection of Frye Road.
It appears the motorcycle went off of the road and into a field.
The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
