Motorcyclist taken to the hospital after crashing in Penn Township, Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An overnight motorcycle crash sent one person to the hospital in Westmoreland County.

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. in Penn Township along Claridge-Export Road near the intersection of Frye Road.

It appears the motorcycle went off of the road and into a field.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

