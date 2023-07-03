Watch CBS News
Police seek motorcyclist in Butler County road rage incident

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police are looking for a motorcyclist accused of damaging a vehicle and getting into a fight during a road rage incident in Butler County.

Pennsylvania State Police said around 10 p.m. on Saturday, the man was riding a black Harley Davidson when he stopped on Freeport Road and Simon Drive in Jefferson Township. 

Troopers said the motorcyclist damaged the mirror on the victim's Subaru Outback and then got in a fight with him before driving away. 

Police didn't say what led up to the road rage incident. Troopers are investigating. 

July 3, 2023

