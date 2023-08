Motorcycle driver critically injured in crash in Carrick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A motorcycle driver was left in critical condition after a crash in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood.

The crash happened along Brownsville Road on Tuesday evening.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital.

No other information surrounding the crash has been made available by public safety officials.