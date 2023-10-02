Motorcycle passenger thrown over Pittsburgh bridge, onto train tracks after crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two people are in critical condition after officials said a motorcycle crashed on the 31st Street Bridge in Pittsburgh Monday morning, throwing the passenger over the bridge and onto the train tracks below.

First responders were called to the 31st Street Bridge for reports of a motorcycle that struck a concrete barrier on the bridge around 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters attended to the driver who injured his head and arm, Public Safety said. He told first responders that his passenger was thrown over the bridge and onto the train tracks below near River Avenue.

Public Safety said first responders found the passenger in critical condition with agonal breathing and signs of serious internal injuries. EMS used bolt cutters to open a fence and get her away from the tracks, Public Safety said.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Two people were hospitalized in critical condition after a motorcycle crashed on the 31st Street Bridge in Pittsburgh on Oct. 10, 2023, throwing the bike's passenger over the bridge and onto the train tracks below. (Photo: KDKA-TV Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

The bridge and train tracks were shut down while Public Safety's collision investigation unit responded to the scene but both have since reopened. Investigators have not released more details about what led up to the crash.

It was the second motorcycle crash in the city of Pittsburgh overnight. A man was killed in a crash at South Braddock Avenue and Forbes Avenue around midnight.

Public Safety said first responders found a motorcycle rider in traumatic arrest after they were dispatched for reports of a crash between a motorcycle and vehicle.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died. The medical examiner identified him as 37-year-old Roy Holiday IV.

The driver of the vehicle wasn't hurt, Public Safety said.