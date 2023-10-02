Motorcyclist dies following crash with SUV in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 37-year-old died at the hospital after he was in a late-night motorcycle crash involving an SUV in Pittsburgh.
The crash happened along South Braddock Avenue in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood just before midnight on Sunday night.
Police say that the motorcyclist, later identified by the Medical Examiner's Office as 37-year-old Roy Holiday IV, was in traumatic arrest when first responders arrived at the scene.
Holiday was taken to UPMC East hospital, where he later died.
Police say the driver of the SUV wasn't hurt and the city's Collision Investigation Unit is leading the investigation.
