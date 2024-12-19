Motorcycle club drops off huge haul of toys to kids at UPMC Mercy Burn Center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A motorcycle club donated a truckload of toys at UPMC Mercy Burn Center in Pittsburgh, spreading holiday cheer to pediatric patients.

Members of the Warriors of Chaos Motorcycle Club — along with Santa and Mrs. Claus — stopped by the hospital on Wednesday to drop off their gifts. The bikers brought in quite the haul, donating stuffed animals, Barbies, board games, blankets, car seats and more.

Warriors of Chaos Motorcycle Club members dropped off a truckload of toys for pediatric patients at UPMC Mercy's Burn Center on Dec. 18, 2024. (Photo: UPMC)

UPMC says club members work with doctors, nurses and staff members to identify what kids need. After making their lists and checking them twice, the members collect donations and use their own money to go shopping, making sure pediatric burn patients have a happy holiday season.

The toys are a fun surprise for patients, and UPMC says they also help with healing. Doctors, nurses and physical therapists use the toys to help kids with movement and improve their range of motion as they recover. The toys are also a source of comfort when patients are getting their dressings changed or an IV placed, UPMC says.

Warriors of Chaos Motorcycle Club members dropped off a truckload of toys for pediatric patients at UPMC Mercy's Burn Center on Dec. 18, 2024. (Photo: UPMC)

The motorcycle club's toy donation has become an annual tradition that UPMC says is only getting bigger every year.

UPMC says Mercy is the only hospital in Western Pennsylvania with both a Level 1 Trauma Center and an American Burn Association Burn Center, one of only 68 nationwide.