Mother, 11-year-old son killed when tree falls at Pennsylvania campground on July 4th

A mother and her 11-year-old son were killed after a tree fell on them during a severe storm at a Pennsylvania campground on the Fourth of July, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police said in a public information release report that troopers were called to Mountain Creek Campground on Pine Grove Road in Dickinson Township, Cumberland County, around 6:30 p.m. on July 4 for reports of a tree that had fallen on a campsite, killing two people.

A third person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

State police didn't release the victims' identities, but citing the Cumberland County coroner, CBS affiliate WHP identified those killed as 45-year-old Pamela Landis and 11-year-old Andre Landis from St. Thomas, Franklin County.

The Mountain Creek Campground posted a statement to Facebook, saying its community is a family that's grieving together.

"It is with great sorrow that we share the heartbreaking news that two members of our camping community lost their lives during last night's destructive and devastating storm," the campground said.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of this mother and son. We extend our deepest condolences to their family, friends, and all who knew and loved them."

The campground has been closed since the storm and said in a Facebook post on Monday that it has no timeline for reopening as it continues to assess damage, clean up and wait for power to be restored.