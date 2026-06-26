Most of the day on Friday in Pittsburgh will be dry, but some scattered rain is possible

It's going to look like it's about to rain throughout the day today, but don't hold your breath until it comes.

The rain chance through 6 this afternoon is low, with most being dry through around 8 this evening. Overnight, we will see a steady rain with a couple of rumbles. The highest chance of rain comes for places south of I-70.

The rain chance is very low for places along and north of I-80. Rain totals from this event will probably be close to a half inch in Morgantown, less than an inch in Pittsburgh, and barely measurable north of I-80. Severe weather is not expected tonight.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area - June 26, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

The rain comes to an end on Saturday morning. I think most is out of here by 10 a.m., but I can't guarantee that. We will see some pockets of drizzle and some light isolated rain in the afternoon.

Sunday's rain chance comes by way of an isolated storm or two, with most being dry.

Looking at temperatures, today will see highs near 80 degrees for Pittsburgh, with most communities likely topping out in the upper 70s. Noon temperatures will already be in the 70s with mostly cloudy skies and light westerly winds around 10 mph this afternoon.

Saturday highs will dip to the mid-70s due to rain and clouds. I have Sunday highs in the mid-80s.

Looking at next week, the main weather headline is the arrival of our first heat wave of the year, with highs hitting the 90s on Tuesday and staying in the 90s for highs through at least the 4th of July. During this stretch of the 90s, we will also see temperatures remaining above 70 degrees.

The UV forecast over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Heat exhaustion is caused not just by the high temperature but also by your body's ability to cool and reset in the overnight hours. Remaining over 70° limits the body's ability to fully recharge, allowing heat exhaustion to settle in.

Please be aware of the conditions associated with heat exhaustion, including not sweating when hot, feeling faint or dizzy, and just feeling lazy or lackadaisical.