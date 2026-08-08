Morning rain and thunderstorms turn into muggy and windy conditions on Saturday

After a quick round of scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, we will have some dry time this afternoon to enjoy, but temperatures will still be in the mid 80s and muggy, feeling in the upper 80s.

Humidity throughout the upcoming week KDKA Weather Center

It'll be windy with gusts around 15-20 mph at times.

Wind gusts through Sunday morning KDKA Weather Center

Sunday, some patchy fog in the morning is possible, then we will have plenty of dry time to enjoy, but it'll be hot in the upper 80s

On Monday, severe weather is possible with a slight risk (2 out of 5) moving into western parts of the region. Two rounds of severe weather are possible, with one being overnight Sunday into early Monday morning north of Pittsburgh and then south of Pittsburgh late Monday night.

Rain chances throughout the next six days KDKA Weather Center

The timing and coverage area can still change. There will still be dry time throughout the day, but you'll need to be weather aware if you have outdoor events or activities.

Relief from humidity and below-normal temperatures is on the way for the end of the week, with the chance of showers continuing.