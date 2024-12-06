Watch CBS News
Local News

Bureau of Prisons suspending operations at federal facility in Morgantown

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

MORGANTOWN, W. Va (KDKA) -- The Federal Bureau of Prisons has announced plans to suspend operations at several of its facilities throughout the country, including one in Morgantown, West Virginia.

The Bureau of Prisons says that doing so will help address staffing shortages as well as maintenance and repair needs. 

When FCP Morgantown's operations are suspended, approximately 150 employees will be reassigned to the federal prison in Hazleton, located approximately 30 miles away.

The nearly 400 inmates housed at FCP Morgantown, a minimum-security federal prison for male inmates will be relocated to other federal minimum security facilities.

It's unclear what operations at FCP Morgantown will officially be suspended. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.