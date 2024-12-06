Bureau of Prisons suspending operations at federal facility in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W. Va (KDKA) -- The Federal Bureau of Prisons has announced plans to suspend operations at several of its facilities throughout the country, including one in Morgantown, West Virginia.

The Bureau of Prisons says that doing so will help address staffing shortages as well as maintenance and repair needs.

When FCP Morgantown's operations are suspended, approximately 150 employees will be reassigned to the federal prison in Hazleton, located approximately 30 miles away.

The nearly 400 inmates housed at FCP Morgantown, a minimum-security federal prison for male inmates will be relocated to other federal minimum security facilities.

It's unclear what operations at FCP Morgantown will officially be suspended.