Morgan Wallen's Pittsburgh shows rescheduled for August after he reinjured his vocal cords

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Country music star Morgan Wallen's two shows in Pittsburgh have been rescheduled after he said doctors told him he reinjured his vocal cords and has to rest for six weeks.

Wallen is now coming to PNC Park on Aug. 30 and Aug. 31. Wallen was scheduled to come to PNC Park for back-to-back shows on June 14 and 15.

In a video posted to social media earlier this week announcing the "bad news," Wallen said that after taking 10 days of vocal rest, he performed three shows in Florida and he said by the third one, he felt "terrible."

He said doctors told him he reinjured his vocal cords and they advised him to go on vocal rest for six weeks, "so that's what I'm gonna do."