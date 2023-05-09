Morgan Wallen's Pittsburgh shows apparently postponed after he reinjured his vocal cords

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen, who was set to perform in Pittsburgh next month, said he'll have to reschedule shows after doctors told him he reinjured his vocal cords and has to rest for six weeks.

Wallen was scheduled to come to PNC Park for back-to-back shows on June 14 and 15, which is less than six weeks away. In a video posted to Twitter announcing the "bad news," he didn't specify which shows would be affected, but the Ticketmaster pages for the Pittsburgh shows say the event has been postponed.

"We're working on rescheduling all the dates during this timeframe. We've almost got that done but some of them are pending so I'll keep you updated," he said.

Wallen said that after taking 10 days of vocal rest, he performed three shows in Florida and he said by the third one, he felt "terrible."

He said doctors told him he reinjured his vocal cords and they advised him to go on vocal rest for six weeks, "so that's what I'm gonna do."

"They want me not to talk at all but they said if I need to, that's OK for something like this," he said in a video posted to Twitter.

Wallen, who is in the middle of a world tour, said he also won't be able to make festivals during the six-week timeframe or the ACM Awards.

"They told me that if I do this the right way that I'll get back to 100% and they also said if I don't listen and I keep singing, then I'll permanently damage my voice. So for the longevity of my career, this is just the choice I had to make. I hate it, but I love you guys and I appreciate all the support that you always give me and I'll see you soon and I'll be back better than ever."

The Ticketmaster pages for the Pittsburgh events tell people that their tickets will be valid for the new dates, which are TBA.