Watch CBS News
Local News

Morgan Wallen cleared to begin singing after several weeks of vocal rest

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Morgan Wallen has been cleared to talk and sing after spending the past several weeks on doctor-ordered vocal rest.

The country star announced last month that several of his shows including two in Pittsburgh would be postponed after he injured his vocal cords.

Both shows scheduled for June 14 and 15 at PNC Park were rescheduled for late August as he was advised to take six weeks of vocal rest in order to get back to 100%.

On Tuesday, he posted in an Instagram story that he's now been cleared to talk and sing with the caption 'We back.'

kdka-morgan-wallen-instagram-cleared.png
Morgan Wallen / Instagram

His first scheduled show following the dates that were postponed is set for June 22 at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

First published on June 7, 2023 / 2:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.