Morgan Wallen cleared to begin singing after several weeks of vocal rest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Morgan Wallen has been cleared to talk and sing after spending the past several weeks on doctor-ordered vocal rest.

The country star announced last month that several of his shows including two in Pittsburgh would be postponed after he injured his vocal cords.

Both shows scheduled for June 14 and 15 at PNC Park were rescheduled for late August as he was advised to take six weeks of vocal rest in order to get back to 100%.

On Tuesday, he posted in an Instagram story that he's now been cleared to talk and sing with the caption 'We back.'

Morgan Wallen / Instagram

His first scheduled show following the dates that were postponed is set for June 22 at Wrigley Field in Chicago.