More than $400,000 cash, 20 guns seized during Fayette County drug bust

A large amount of cash and nearly two dozen guns were seized during a drug bust in Fayette County on Thursday.

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said that search warrants were executed on three locations in German Township and Masontown Borough on Thursday morning by members of the Pennsylvania State Police and other law enforcement partners.

The warrants were served as part of what Aubele called "an extensive narcotics trafficking investigation."

Aubele said that the searches resulted in the seizure of multiple kilograms of methamphetamine and cocaine, 20 guns, approximately $425,000 cash and other drug-related evidence.

A man was arrested and charged with multiple drug-related offenses after search warrants were executed and a large amount of cash, guns and drugs were discovered in Fayette County. Fayette County District Attorney's Office / Facebook

Mendo Love, 52, was arrested in connection with the searches and has been charged with multiple drug-related offenses.

Court records show that Love is facing 31 charges, including 23 felonies. His charges include possession with intent to deliver, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities and possession of firearms.

Love was denied bail and is being held in the Fayette County Prison. He's scheduled to appear before a judge for a preliminary hearing early next month.