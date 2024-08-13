Moon Area School District to decide fate of Hyde Elementary tonight

Fate of Hyde Elementary in Moon Township to be learned tonight

Fate of Hyde Elementary in Moon Township to be learned tonight

Fate of Hyde Elementary in Moon Township to be learned tonight

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The Moon Area School Board will vote Tuesday night on whether to close Hyde Elementary.

The Moon Area School District has been contemplating closing Hyde Elementary since last fall, even amid strong opposition from parents. Administrators say students at the school don't have the same grades as kids in other schools and there isn't enough support.

Hyde, which was built in the 1950s and has never had major renovations, is in the middle of the neighborhood it serves, which includes low-income families from other countries.

Administrators said closing the school will save the district a lot of money. Keeping all five elementary schools, with necessary upgrades to Hyde and hiring an additional 15 teachers, would cost nearly $10 million.

If the board votes in favor of closing Hyde, the closure will go into effect starting the 2025-2026 school year.

Parents plead their case

Sean O'Brien is a parent of a fourth-grade student at Hyde Elementary. He said the reason his family moved to the neighborhood was because of the school.

"To displace these children and out them throughout the school district, I just don't see how it's going to work out great," O'Brien said.