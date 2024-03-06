Moon Area School District discusses closing Hyde Elementary School

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- The future of Hyde Elementary School in the Moon Area School District is in limbo.

Administrators continue to discuss the possibility of it closing against the wishes of many frustrated parents.

Many parents voiced their concerns at Monday's town hall meeting looking for answers and viable solutions. On Wednesday, they'll get another chance to address the board before a decision is made.

"It is the best school in the entire area for kids for dealing with kids with disabilities," one person said.

The Moon Area School District has been contemplating closing Hyde Elementary since last fall, even with strong opposition. Administrators say students there don't have the same grades as kids in other schools and there isn't enough support.

"It's ridiculous that Hyde is the school that always gets picked on and there's no reason for it," another person said.

Hyde is in the middle of the neighborhood it serves, which includes low-income families from other countries. Sending those students to other schools, many parents say, would be detrimental.

"English is a second language and a way of life in a substantial number of students at Hyde. That's probably why it's reflected in its lower PSSA scores," one person said.

Administrators say it would cost nearly $10 million to keep Hyde open and only $200,000 to $500,000 to combine it with one or more of the other four elementarys in the district.

One parent questioned the prioritization of funds, citing the district's $40-plus million plans to renovate the football stadium, move the tennis courts and additional parking.

"Isn't the state of Hyde at the moment due to the negligence of the current and previous school board members? I understand that finances are a difficult thing to manage but it is wrong that Hyde has historically been ignored when it comes to funding," said another person.

There's been no word yet from the district on a timeframe for making a decision.