New signage in place on part of the Montour Trail regarding e-bike regulations

A stretch of the Montour Trail in Peters Township has new signage surrounding electric bike and scooter regulations.

The Montour Trail sees upwards of 400,000 trail usages each year, and electric bikes and e-scooters can go up to around 50 to 60 miles per hour, which is why the new signs are up in the area to warn people in the name of safety.

"This section of trail is one of the most popular sections on the entire Montour Trail network," Montour Trail Council President Julian Wolfe said.

New signage has been installed along a stretch of the Montour Trail in Peters Township surrounding electric bike and scooter regulations. Megan Shinn / KDKA

Wolfe compared it to a community main street that's 3.5 miles long going through Peters Township, in the middle of the entire Montour Trail network.

With runners, walkers, dogs, and stroller's moments like ones caught by the Montour Trail Safety Team in July showing an e-bike flying by are why these new signs are up.

"So (a sign) it gives us a sense of confidence and reassurance that the local municipalities are sensitive to these important issues with new technologies while still keeping the issue of safety paramount," said Wolfe.

The Montour Trail Council President wanted to recognize Peters Township's leadership on the issue and putting the signs up on the trail about a week ago, especially since the township owns this part of the trail.

Peters Township Police enforce the rules council made in October 2024.

"I think it's extremely important for our department to be there for them as well for this," said Peters Township Police Department Corporal Conor Wolfart. "We've definitely seen an uptick in our calls, especially involving the trails in our parks."

The new signage reads that e-bikes cannot exceed 15 miles per hour, that all operators must be 16 or older and what type of vehicles are not allowed on the trail.

"It brings education to not only our younger community, but their parents and anyone who wants to use our trails in our parks," Wolfart said.

Parents can be held liable under the township or state ordinances.

"It's also really scary when people have dogs and people have strollers and then you are walking and something comes up around you," said Lisa Madore, a walker on the trail.

"I think it's good that the regulations are posted so everyone knows what to do," said Cindy Shook, who walks on the trail.

"A general sense just the very start of some of the ways that we're hoping the community engages with the new regulations around e-bikes," said Montour Trail Volunteer Chase Maszle.

These signs are part of a bigger effort for the Montour Trail to remain a space for people to safely enjoy.

More information about the ordinances and regulations can be found online.