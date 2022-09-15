Watch CBS News
Multiple people injured during Montgomery County Bomb Squad training exercise at SCI Phoenix in Skippack Township: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

SKIPPACK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Several bomb technicians and deputies were injured during a Montgomery County Bomb Squad training exercise at SCI Phoenix in Skippack Township on Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 10 a.m.

The patients have been transported to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time. 

The FBI says a live training device unexpectedly detonated. 

"This morning, FBI Philadelphia was holding explosives response training at SCI Phoenix for law enforcement partners when a live training device unexpectedly detonated, wounding bomb technicians from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and FBI Philadelphia"

The injured include three deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, technicians from Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI. 

They were all treated at the hospital.

The cause of the detonation is not yet known. 

