Monroeville Police Department getting $145,000 in grant money for new cruiser, vehicle upgrades

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Monroeville Police Department is getting tens of thousands of dollars in grant money to replace a damaged cruiser and to better protect its officers.

The department is getting $145,000 in grant money and the funding will go towards a new police vehicle and upgrades to their existing fleet of cruisers with new ballistics panels for both the driver and passenger side of the vehicles.

"This investment allows the Monroeville Police Department to replace a damaged police vehicle and strengthen its fleet of police vehicles with much-needed driver and passenger side ballistics panels," Rep. Brandon Markosek (D-Allegheny) said. "The safety of our community and our law enforcement officers remains a top priority, and this funding underscores the state's commitment to providing the necessary resources and tools for the Monroeville Police Department to continue protecting the community."

In early January, a Monroeville Police sergeant was shot multiple times by 32-year-old Jamal Brooks while police say he was sitting inside his vehicle and looking for Brooks, a suspect who was allegedly involved in a nearby armed robbery.

Court paperwork revealed that the sergeant was hit in his left elbow and left hip, as well as his vehicle. Investigators recovered 16 casings on the scene and two handguns.

This marked the second time in recent months that a Monroeville Police officer was shot.

In November, an officer was shot in the arm and the leg in Allegheny Township following a chase that began in Pitcairn and took numerous law enforcement officers through Murrysville into Westmoreland County.

"I think somebody upstairs is keeping an eye on us, thank God," Chief Cole said in regard to the possibility of both incidents having the potential to have turned out much worse than they did.

It's unclear if either officer who was shot has returned to work yet.