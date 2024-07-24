A church is part of the plan to reopen the Monroeville DoubleTree by Hilton

A church is part of the plan to reopen the Monroeville DoubleTree by Hilton

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- There are plans to reopen the Double Tree by Hilton hotel in Monroeville after it abruptly closed in February.

Without warning, the doors were locked five months ago and employees were dismissed from Monroeville's Hilton. It came as devastating news. This hotel served the Monroeville Convention Center and, in many ways, much of this region. The hotel stated overwhelming upkeep costs to remain a Hilton as the reason. But now, according to a group of investors, which has owned multiple high end hotel properties throughout Pittsburgh, the closed property will soon reopen.

Pastor Bruce Schafer of Grace Life Church says he and his church are part of that reopening plan. He says he has connected with a group of investors who will open a newly branded hotel, and rent part of the first floor for the church's services.

He tells KDKA, "I think they're putting a restaurant in, the banquets will come back, the banquets and event center, to work with the convention center, in a beautiful flag hotel. A couple of different ones are looking at it and we're hoping for a really good one to be here."

Grace Life Church in Monroeville has a current for sale or lease sign on its property, but Schafer said the church is soon to close on a buyer already lined up.

Meanwhile, at the new former hotel location, KDKA-TV saw elevator inspectors going in and out. Schafer said there are all types of inspections going on, preparing the property for a reopening, perhaps even this year.

"In reality there's a lot of paperwork to do and the buyers have inspections happening right now. So fingers crossed, all is well, hopefully by October at the latest," said Schafer.

Off camera, one of the high-powered investors talked of very high profile hotel properties he's invested in all over Pittsburgh, including the booming North Shore. He said they are excited about this new Monroeville venture and plan to move forward as quickly as possible.