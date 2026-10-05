Volunteer firefighter charged in October 2025 crash that killed 88-year-old

Charges are now filed in a deadly crash that happened last year in Monroeville.

Allegheny County police announced charges against 29-year-old Broderick Balanti after they said he caused a deadly crash on Haymaker Road on Oct. 21, 2025.

Investigators say Balanti, a volunteer firefighter in Monroeville, was responding to a call in his personal vehicle without lights and sirens when Leroy Hart, 88, crossed in front of Balanti at the light to turn onto McGinley Road.

Hart was transported to an area hospital after the crash. He died on Nov. 1, 2025. His cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma from a motor vehicle collision, according to county police.

Through witness interviews, detectives determined Balanti was traveling north on Haymaker Road, while Hart was traveling south on Haymaker Road. Hart attempted to make a left turn onto McGinley Road when he was struck by Balanti's vehicle.

Technology from Balanti's vehicle indicated he was traveling 71 mph one second before impact with Hart's vehicle.

Balanti is facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.