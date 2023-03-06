Mon Incline reopens after months-long closure

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Monongahela Incline opened Monday morning after a months-long closure.

The incline has been closed since August for an $8.2 million project that was supposed to be finished by mid-November but was delayed because of supply chain and material delivery issues.

The incline was scheduled to reopen at 5:30 a.m. and while it was delayed after operators experienced a mechanical issue, it's now running.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said the incline passed inspections on Friday and operators spent the weekend getting more familiar with the new control systems.

Contractors updated the mechanical control and electrical systems, painted the bridge structure and upgraded the stations' interiors.

The Mon Incline was built in 1870 and provides quick access to Mt. Washington.