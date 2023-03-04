Mon Incline to reopen after months-long closure

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Monongahela Incline is set to reopen on Monday after a months-long closure.

The incline has been closed since August for an $8.2 million project that was supposed to be finished by mid-November but was delayed because of supply chain and material delivery issues.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said the incline passed inspections on Friday and operators will spend the weekend getting more familiar with the new control systems before it reopens Monday at 5:30 a.m.

Contractors updated the mechanical control and electrical systems, painted the bridge structure and upgraded the stations' interiors.

The Mon Incline was built in 1870 and provides quick access to Mt. Washington.

"The Mon Incline has served generations of Pittsburghers for more than 150 years and holds a special place in the hearts of locals and visitors alike," said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman in a press release. "These renovations will help preserve the incline's historic charm and ensure that it's able to safely and successfully operate for another 150 years."