New documents detail mold remediation, moisture testing at Monessen schools

Parents continue to worry after Tuesday night's school board meeting at Monessen City School District, after the board announced middle-high school students would return to class on Nov. 16.

The announcement came after a KDKA investigation revealed mold, moisture and structural problems inside its middle-high school building and elementary school.

"My kid doesn't want to come back. She wants to go virtual or cyber school, and I have a feeling you're going to have a lot of kids end up that way and you're not even going to have enough kids to keep the school open," a parent said at the board meeting.

During the meeting, superintendent Dr. Robert Motte claimed that video from a whistleblower in the KDKA investigation was taken before remediation inside the middle-high school.

KDKA Investigates received new documents from the district on Wednesday, including recent inspection and moisture testing results inside the middle-high school and compared dates.

Video sent to KDKA Investigates from Motte shows remediation being done inside the school on Oct. 6.

Motte told KDKA-TV crews removed the mold and started demolition work, sending pictures of gutted bathrooms on Oct. 7.

The next day, Oct. 8, paperwork shows Corwin Inspections LLC returned to the building to perform a post-remediation verification in two restrooms and their associated hallways.

Video from whistleblower Ed Szmed was taken on Oct. 20 and 21. He also shared video on Oct. 30 showing the inside of a bathroom still under construction. That is the same day Szmed resigned.

Video from KDKA-TV's tour on Nov. 4 shows one of the restrooms in question. Motte also began to take KDKA-TV's crew into another bathroom but quickly closed the door and said the bathroom wasn't finished yet.

Motte told KDKA Investigates on Wednesday that visual leaks in all bathrooms have been fixed except for two toilets that need replacement parts. He said the work should be finished within a week.

KDKA Investigates also received an email from Motte, showing moisture results inside the building.

The email was from APG, Alliance Properties Group, which was hired to complete the renovation and remediation work.

APG said a visual inspection and moisture meter check were completed in all rooms in the building that did not receive an air quality test.

APG said the moisture test, completed on Nov. 6, found readings in the drywall between 5% and 12%, which is "generally considered safe and acceptable under normal indoor humidity conditions."

The KDKA investigation found that APG has no mold or asbestos certifications. Motte said APG completed the moisture meter check.

Motte also correctly stated that there are no state or federal certifications requiring companies to get licensed in mold remediation.

The investigation, though, found that according to the EPA, a licensed and certified commercial mold remediation company should be hired for mold remediation inside a school.

"APG is a general contractor who has experience in commercial construction and plumbing, Ritenour and Sons has asbestos certifications and has experience in mold remediation, and Corwin's has experience in air testing and Hayes Microbial Consulting does all the lab testing for Corwin's," Motte said.

Motte told KDKA Investigates he believes they were the best companies to complete the job.

"The combination of services from one contractor allowed for the work to be finished safely in an acceptable time frame. The testing after the work performed shows the air quality and moisture levels in those affected areas from the initial test improved to a safe level after work was completed," Motte said.

Another video taken by Szmed on Oct. 20 shows conditions inside the auditorium where mold is on the seats.

Motte said Wednesday that the gym and auditorium were not professionally remediated or tested for moisture or air quality because it "was not necessary."

According to a bid proposal from Bactronix Corp. on Aug. 24, an assessment stated that the "building has experienced multiple leaks and water-intrusion issues, along with decentralized airflow during the off-season."

Bactronix recommended remediating the entire middle-high school building.

According to Bactronix documents, the gym was found to be "highly contaminated," while the auditorium was found to be in "need of action."

During the school board meeting, Motte said the auditorium received two treatments.

"Our custodial team has thoroughly cleaned the auditorium seats and completed extensive cleaning throughout the building," Motte said.

Meanwhile, parents and students also questioned the district Tuesday night about a twisted beam in a classroom, where a visible crack on the wall is beginning to buckle.

"Is it still there, or are you waiting for it to fall on a staff member or a student?" a parent asked.

Szmed showed KDKA Investigates emails he said he sent to the school board on Oct. 13 about the issue, calling it a safety concern in his estimation, due to water intrusion, wall deterioration and structural distress.

He proposed that the board hire a structural engineer to examine the beam.

Szmed said that on Oct. 14, K2 Engineering showed up. Their report has never been released.

Motte shared a document from another engineering company that stated the buckling of the wall was caused by listing of the floor slab, caused by material under the slab.

The company stated that repairs should be made.

"We get, we're given recommendations on how to fix it, put some type of pulley system in just a, you know, if it kept going. But if it kept going, obviously we would take care of it. But the ground is not moved enough where they have to correct it completely," Motte told KDKA Investigates on Nov. 4.

As for the elementary school, where students have been learning in person since September, Motte said Wednesday that the building only has surface mold and wasn't nearly as bad as the high school.

"I send my 6-year-old here. He's had a persistent cough. Got pneumonia and uses an inhaler daily since he's returned to school. It's very disappointing that we're not getting any answers," another parent said at the board meeting.

The KDKA investigation revealed mold inside the elementary school that dates back 20 years.

KDKA-TV asked Motte on Wednesday if he had a message to share with parents about safety inside the school. He said the district plans to clean the surface mold. Motte said he's not aware of any reports of kids getting sick so far.

"I am confident that the building is safe for all staff, faculty and students. I have supervised their progress for 10 weeks. I am very happy with their completion," Motte said about remediation at the middle-high school building.

Motte said APG is running more tests at the school on Thursday and then will return next summer to monitor for any changes inside. So far, Motte said they have not been contracted to do so.