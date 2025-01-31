Monessen School District staff member accused of inappropriate contact with student

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) — A Monessen School District staff member is on leave after being accused of inappropriate contact with a student, the superintendent said.

In a letter on Friday, the Monessen superintendent said the district was made aware of "an allegation of inappropriate physical contact of a non-sexual nature between a staff member and student."

"From its initial investigation, the District is relieved to report the student was not harmed," the superintendent said.

The staff member was put on leave while the district investigates.

"Monessen School District takes all reports of this nature seriously. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our students remains our top priority," the superintendent said.

Since it involves a personnel matter, the district said it can't provide any other details.