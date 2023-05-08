Wanted Monessen man arrested after troopers allegedly find drugs, ammo during traffic stop

NORTH BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) — A man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested after police said they found marijuana, heroin, cocaine and ammunition during a traffic stop in Westmoreland County.

Authorities said state police pulled over the vehicle for unreadable inspection stickers near Board Avenue and Apple Alley in North Belle Vernon on Friday.

The driver didn't have a valid driver's license and 20-year-old Angel Molina of Monessen gave troopers a fake name and said he was from New York, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said. A small child was also in the backseat, authorities said.

The driver consented to a search of the vehicle and the district attorney's office said Molina told investigators there was some marijuana in the SUV.

During a search, troopers said they found more than 460 grams of marijuana, dozens of heroin packets, 4 grams of suspected cocaine, suspected crack cocaine, a ski mask and multiple rounds of ammunition.

Molina, who police said had two active warrants for his arrest, was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison without bail. The driver, whose identity wasn't released, is expected to be cited by summons, the district attorney's office said.