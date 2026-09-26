Westmoreland County man arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor
A Westmoreland County man is behind bars on charges of sexually assaulting a minor.
According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, Monessen police arrested 26-year-old Joshua Rioux earlier this week, with help from federal investigators.
On Thursday, police and agents from the Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant on Rioux's home after an investigation uncovered videos that depicted a child being sexually abused by Rioux.
When investigators questioned Rioux, he admitted to sexually assaulting the minor on several occasions over a two-year period.
Police also told the district attorney's office that one of those occasions was recorded on video.
Now, Rioux is facing multiple charges, including rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors.
Rioux was taken into custody and has since been denied bail.