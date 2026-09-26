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Westmoreland County man arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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A Westmoreland County man is behind bars on charges of sexually assaulting a minor. 

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, Monessen police arrested 26-year-old Joshua Rioux earlier this week, with help from federal investigators. 

On Thursday, police and agents from the Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant on Rioux's home after an investigation uncovered videos that depicted a child being sexually abused by Rioux. 

When investigators questioned Rioux, he admitted to sexually assaulting the minor on several occasions over a two-year period. 

Police also told the district attorney's office that one of those occasions was recorded on video. 

Now, Rioux is facing multiple charges, including rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors. 

Rioux was taken into custody and has since been denied bail. 

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