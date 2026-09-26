Westmoreland County man arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor

A Westmoreland County man is behind bars on charges of sexually assaulting a minor.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, Monessen police arrested 26-year-old Joshua Rioux earlier this week, with help from federal investigators.

On Thursday, police and agents from the Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant on Rioux's home after an investigation uncovered videos that depicted a child being sexually abused by Rioux.

When investigators questioned Rioux, he admitted to sexually assaulting the minor on several occasions over a two-year period.

Police also told the district attorney's office that one of those occasions was recorded on video.

Now, Rioux is facing multiple charges, including rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors.

Rioux was taken into custody and has since been denied bail.