Man killed in Mon View Heights shooting one day after DA charged housing complex as a public nuisance

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A deadly shooting has taken place at the Mon View Heights housing complex in West Mifflin that is already facing charges for operating as a public nuisance.

Allegheny County Police say that a man was found dead after being shot multiple times late Tuesday night along Midway Drive at the housing complex. The man's identity was not released.

Police say detectives from the department's Homicide Unit are leading the investigation into the shooting.

It's unclear if any suspects were taken into custody or if any arrests have been made.

MonView Apartments, LLC facing public nuisance charges

The deadly shooting at Mon View Heights comes just one day after Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala filed charges against the property for operating as a public nuisance.

West Mifflin Police have made and served dozens of arrests and warrants at the complex within the past six months, according to Zappala.

Two teenagers were charged in a July shooting and are accused of exchanging gunfire with one another.

Zappala said that MonView Apartments, LLC bought the complex at the start of 2023 and have failed to make necessary improvements to the property.

"No person, let alone, family, should have to live in these conditions," Zappala said. "To have raw sewage pouring out in front of a bus stop, dilapidated amenities for children and broken railings, it's simply unacceptable and our citizens deserve better."

Zappala said that he and the borough's mayor have plans to visit the property sometime this week. It's unclear when that visit is slated to happen.