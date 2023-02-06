Watch CBS News
Local News

Two officers shot, one dead in city of McKeesport

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - Sources tell KDKA-TV that two police officers were shot in the city of McKeesport while responding to a domestic incident, and one of those officers has died. The suspect's condition is unknown.

The other officer is in critical condition. This incident took place in the 1300 block of Grandview Avenue.

According to the McKeesport Area School District Facebook page, all schools and buildings are on lockdown due to police activity nearby. 

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 1:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.