Mold once again found at New Horizon School in Beaver County

For the second time in a year, mold was found inside New Horizon School in Beaver County.

Mold was found growing on teaching supplies, desks, furniture and library books, among other things, in the special education school, and all the items had to be thrown out. The school is scheduled to reopen for the first day of school on Aug. 24 after mold forced students out of the building last year.

The executive director of the Beaver Valley Intermediate Unit, which oversees the school, told KDKA-TV on Monday that around this time last year, mold was found throughout New Horizon School, and the students were moved to another location. Eric Rosendale, the executive director, said that as crews were working on a $15 million renovation project to clear the fungus, they learned mold spread inside storage containers.

Rosendale said they are "overwhelmed" right now. He said there has been an outpouring of support from schools within the region and outside Beaver County, all pledging to donate furniture and other items.

Teacher Erin Palmiero posted a classroom wish list on Amazon that said, in part, "We are pretty much starting from scratch this school year."

Suzanne Holt's 12-year-old son — who is nonverbal, autistic and has cerebral palsy — attends the school. She said she was caught off guard by the school's discovery. She hopes people donate.

"We can start to spread the word, and I hope we can get open on time," she said. "I'm pretty confident. But we need the supplies and any donations."

Anyone interested in donating can contact the Beaver Valley Intermediate Unit.