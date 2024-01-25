Mogie's Irish Pub set to reopen next week after owner's fatal shooting

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (KDKA) -- Mogie's Irish Pub in Lower Burrell is reopening a month after the owner was fatally shot outside of the bar.

David Magill's daughter Kelsie posted on Facebook Thursday announcing her dad's popular pub will reopen on Jan. 29.

"We are so SO beyond excited to finally be able to see everyone and continue on our father's dream," she wrote. "He dedicated his life to his work and sacrificed so much for everyone but himself. Connor and I are honored to be able to step into his shoes and let him finally rest and enjoy his retirement like he was looking forward to doing."

David Magill was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso after a Lower Burrell patrolman heard gunshots from the area of Leechburg and Wildlife Lodge Road around 9 a.m. on Dec. 21. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

David Magill, the owner of Mogie's Irish Pub, was shot and killed outside of his bar in Lower Burrell on Dec. 21, 2023. (Photo: Provided)

Within minutes of the shooting, the district attorney's office said 45-year-old Nathan Salem of Lower Burrell came to city hall and admitted he was involved. He was charged with homicide.

David Magill went by "Mogie" and was remembered as someone who touched so many lives.

Kelsie Magill said the menu will be slightly limited "until we are back on our feet," and she asked for support and patience as her family navigates the new experience. The bar will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and then noon to 2 a.m. on the weekends.

"Dad, we love you, we miss you, we have it from here…" Kelsie wrote.