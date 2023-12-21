Owner of Pittsburgh-area Irish pub remembered as "larger than life"

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (KDKA) — People in Lower Burrell came together on Thursday night to remember the owner of Mogie's Irish Pub, who was fatally shot earlier in the day.

David Magill was shot outside his pub at around 9 a.m. on Thursday. Officers and EMS crews tried to render aid to Magill, but he died at the hospital.

David Magill, the owner of Mogie's Irish Pub, was shot and killed outside of his bar in Lower Burrell on Dec. 21, 2023. (Photo: Provided)

More than 100 people gathered for a candlelight vigil at Wildlife Lanes to celebrate and remember his life.

"David was one of the strongest people in this community," pastor Dean Ward said. "He was a gravitational pull that pulled in people from all around to bless and help and do good. He supported the police officers. He supported families."

"I've been friends with Dave for 30 years," said Ron Balla, president of Alle-Kiski Valley Back the Blue. "He was larger than life. He shouldn't be gone. He's one of the good guys."

Those who knew Magill said he was a pillar in the community and someone who was always looking out for others.

"Magill was a force for good in this community, and I wanted everybody to know that it is now our opportunity to be a light in the darkness, to do good in the midst of our grief and in our loss," Ward said.

"I didn't know him personally, but he was a force in the community. I understand and we are here to show the family support," Casey Lengyel of Lower Burrell said.

"If you went into his restaurant, he'd make you feel welcome, like a family place, what we are missing in this world," Balla said.

Nathan Salem, who police said admitted to shooting Magill, was charged with criminal homicide.