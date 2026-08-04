Mobile dental clinic stops in Homestead

Some residents in the Mon Valley took advantage of a free program on Tuesday to promote dental care. Part of a joint effort between Highmark WholeCare and United Concordia Dental, the stop in Homestead is just the latest location the mobile dental unit has visited.

"We're offering free exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments, and X-rays for children with CHIP and Medicaid and families that have Highmark and Highmark WholeCare insurance," Judy Sapos of Highmark Health said.

So far this year, the mobile dental health unit has made stops at 12 cities over 16 days across the state of Pennsylvania.

Organizers say dental health, especially for kids, is a lot more than flashing a nice smile.

"Three percent of almost all ER visits are related to oral health, and we definitely see the shift with oral health and mental and physical health," Sapos said.

Officials say Tuesday's effort extends beyond a needed dental health checkup. They also say it drives home that tooth decay is one of the easiest diseases we can treat, and it all starts with brushing and flossing your teeth twice a day.

Tooth decay is one of the easiest diseases we can treat.

More information about the mobile unit and upcoming stops can be found on Highmark's website.