The first-ever dedicated Mister Rogers' Neighborhood YouTube channel launches globally

Beginning today, for the first time ever, the iconic Mister Rogers' Neighborhood will be available to watch on YouTube.

An official channel dedicated solely to the beloved program will offer viewers of multiple generations the chance to watch full episodes, livestreams, clips, and compilations all in one place.

"With its timeless messages of care and kindness, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood is as relevant now as when it first aired. We're excited to make the series more available for families and fans with this official YouTube destination," said Ellen Doherty, chief creative officer and executive producer, Fred Rogers Productions. "We think parents will connect with the authenticity of Fred Rogers' messages. He was someone who really understood the big feelings and big questions of children—and of their grown-ups."

Fred Rogers Productions partnered with the digital media agency Little Dot Studios to bring the vision to life, and as of June 4, that vision has officially become a reality.

"We hope this channel will become a place where families can slow down together," added Kristin DiQuollo, creative director, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood YouTube Channel, Fred Rogers Productions. "We're thoughtfully curating playlists and compilations around classic segments like the Neighborhood of Make-Believe and factory visits. We'll also have rarely seen full episodes, livestreams of special theme weeks, visits with beloved neighbors, and lots of playful and musical moments. Most of all, we hope the channel will help remind everyone how unique and special they each are."

The new channel debuts with five full-length episodes, including the first one that premiered nationally in the United States in 1968. One additional episode will be added each week, with 10 full episodes available at all times. Along with full-length episodes, the channel will also include clips, playlists, and other features that will bring new life to the legendary series.

Mister Rogers' Neighborhood aired across the United States from 1968 until 2001, with the final episode airing 25 years ago. In total, there were 895 episodes, 200 songs, and 14 characters.

The channel can be found here, and episodes of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood can still be found on PBS stations across the country, and select episodes are available to stream on the PBS KIDS Video app.