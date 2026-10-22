Missing 81-year-old woman with early-onset dementia found dead in Indiana County

A missing 81-year-old Indiana County woman with early-onset dementia has been found dead, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Troopers said Terrill Brewer had been reported missing by a family member in Creekside Borough after she walked out of her home on Cochran Street sometime between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said Brewer, who suffers from early-onset dementia, was found dead during the search for her on Thursday.

Police said she was found in a wooded area around 9 a.m. during a multi-agency search in Creekside Borough and the surrounding area. A member of the Creekside Volunteer Fire Company found her, troopers said.

No foul play is suspected, state police said, and her death is being investigated as accidental.

The search involved multiple agencies, including several volunteer fire departments, the Indiana Borough Police Department Canine Tracking Team, the Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group, Westmoreland County Team 211 Rough Terrain Support Unit, and the Steeltown ATV Team.

The Indiana County Coroner's Office is assisting with the investigation into her death, police said.