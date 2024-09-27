Missing 80-year-old Western Pennsylvania man's family pleads for answers

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — It's been days since the family of a missing and endangered Butler County man has seen or heard from him.

Eighty-year-old Raymond Tuszynski left his home in Middlesex Township for work around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning and disappeared.

"We just want him home. He's kind of everything to everybody," said William Essary Jr., Tuszynski's son-in-law.

His family is pleading with the public to help bring him home. When Tuszynski didn't come home from work Wednesday, his family knew something was wrong.

"He's never not told us where get was going to be or what he was doing. Ever," Essary said.

(Photo: Provided)

When Tuszynski's boss called to check on him shortly after 7 that morning, he said he was driving around lost in Clarion. The last ping on his cellphone was shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday in Hillsgrove, Pennsylvania, more than 200 miles from his home.

With the phone now dead and Tuszynski only using cash, his family is gravely concerned.

"Probably driving and ending up somewhere in the mountains or off the beaten path where there is no cellphones, even if he could charge it, there is no turnpike to pick him up or traffic cameras," Essary said.

The family says Tuszynski fell a few days earlier and may be confused. They say he takes several medications and is at risk without.

Tuszynski is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a fluorescent green T-shirt and blue work pants. He's driving a blue 2017 Ford F-150 with the license plate ZXK4637.

"It's out of character. It's not him," Essary said.

If you spot Tuszynski or his blue Ford truck, you're asked to call 911 or state police.