Watch CBS News
Local News

Police searching for 2 missing, endangered 18-year-olds from Fayette County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

SMITHFIELD, Pa. (KDKA) -- State police in Fayette County are searching for two missing 18-year-olds believed to be in danger. 

Police said Kaelynn and Kami Shaffer were last seen in the area of Morris Buncic Road in Smithfield Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. Troopers believe they may be at special risk of harm or injury. 

Both are described as 5-foot-7, weighing 155 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Kaelynn was last seen wearing a black Pirates t-shirt and black shorts and Kami was last seen wearing a pink, blue and white tie-dye shirt with black shorts, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or state police in Uniontown at 724-439-7111.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 3:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.