Police searching for 2 missing, endangered 18-year-olds from Fayette County

SMITHFIELD, Pa. (KDKA) -- State police in Fayette County are searching for two missing 18-year-olds believed to be in danger.

Police said Kaelynn and Kami Shaffer were last seen in the area of Morris Buncic Road in Smithfield Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. Troopers believe they may be at special risk of harm or injury.

FAYETTE COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. PSP Uniontown is seaching for Kaelynn and Kami Shaffer. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/recv804Kxz — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) August 8, 2023

Both are described as 5-foot-7, weighing 155 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Kaelynn was last seen wearing a black Pirates t-shirt and black shorts and Kami was last seen wearing a pink, blue and white tie-dye shirt with black shorts, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or state police in Uniontown at 724-439-7111.