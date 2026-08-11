Rodeo bull named Rampage escapes pen, sparking search in Armstrong County

A family in South Buffalo Township is looking for its missing bull and warning people in the area to be on the lookout.

Abrahm Blair and his wife, Amanda Mailki, own a black mini-bull named Rampage. Blair says Rampage is the oldest of all the bulls they own, and he checked their pen Monday night before he went to bed.

But by Tuesday morning, Rampage was gone.

"He didn't come to the feed," Blair said. "I called his name, and he comes when you call him. He's like a dog. You call his name, he comes. When I called him and he didn't come, I knew something was wrong."

Blair went looking for Rampage and found a broken fencepost. All the other bulls stayed except for Rampage.

"It looked like there was a tussle between him and another bull and they snapped one of the fenceposts off," he said. "The other bulls all stayed. He usually stays. He's gotten out before, but he never has left the property ever."

Mailki is in Utah with their son, Logan, who rides Rampage for his rodeo training. When she found out Rampage was missing, she posted photos and videos on Facebook, hoping someone had seen him. In the meantime, Blair got a group together — including riders on horseback and a drone with thermal imaging — to start searching for him.

"We're just trying our best," he said. "There's about six of us out there right now, walking through the woods. That's all we can do at this point is walk through the woods and try to find a sign of him."

"Honestly, I just want to make sure he is OK and not hurt," Mailki said.

Blair said he plans to search until the sun goes down but will also leave one of his pastures open in case Rampage finds his way home. The family is warning neighbors not to approach the bull if they see him, but to call 911 instead.