Millvale property owners could see a tax increase in 2027. Here's what the borough is proposing.

Millvale property owners could see their tax bills increase again next year as borough leaders consider another property tax hike as part of the 2027 budget.

Borough Manager Seth Abrams said he is proposing a 5-mill increase to Millvale Borough Council, which would bring the borough's overall millage rate to 20 mills. The proposal comes after Millvale recently increased property taxes by 58% to help address a significant budget deficit.

"It cumulatively was about $3 million from 2022 to now," said Abrams.

One challenge, according to Abrams, is the difference between what homes in Millvale are selling for and the assessed values used to calculate property taxes. Allegheny County has not conducted a countywide reassessment since 2012. This has been discussed at the county level as county lawmakers want to make a change.

"The sales of the average home here are about $125,000. We recently had a flood in 2011, so the values of the properties in Millvale were down to a $38,000 median value, and that's what people are taxed on," said Abrams.

Under the proposed 5-mill increase, the borough property tax bill for a home with the median assessed value of $38,000 would rise from $570 to $760, an increase of $190.

Millvale officials said the borough previously kept tax rates low in part by deferring necessary maintenance on buildings, ending its paving program and relying on emergency savings and other funds.

"We have reduced our staffing about as much as we can. We need it to provide the basic public works, plowing in the winter, mowing the grass, patching the potholes, stormwater," said Abrams.

The money will also be used to fund their code enforcement, police department, and all-around basic needs for the borough to operate.

Residents will have an opportunity to weigh in on the proposed budget during Millvale Borough Council meetings on Nov. 2 and Nov. 10 before a final vote.